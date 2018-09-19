Saskatoon weather outlook: summer ends with frost and snow

Risk of frost, more rain and snow to finish summer.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

-4 is where temperatures fell to in Prince Albert Wednesday morning, but lingering cloud cover kept Saskatoon above freezing despite a frost advisory in effect.

After starting out the day around 3 degrees, mostly cloudy skies stuck around until just before noon when skies started to clear as we warmed up into double digits.

Partly to mostly sunny skies dominate the remainder of the day as we heat up toward the low teens for an afternoon high.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy skies lingering through the night will once again induce an increased risk of frost across the region with temperatures expected to fall to the freezing mark and possibly even dip below by a degree or so.

Thursday

Clouds roll back in early Thursday with a chance of some isolated showers at times throughout the day, a risk that will increase into the evening hours.

Temperatures should manage to warm up a few degrees into double digits during the afternoon under the cloudy skies.

Friday

Clouds linger into Friday and a push of moisture along a front draped over the area will bring in some rain during the day that may transition over to wet snow later in the day.

Any snow that does fall will likely melt on contact with the warm ground, especially at first, but northeasterly winds could gust up to 50 km/h at times, bringing in a cool day with an afternoon high only around 6 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

The main plume of moisture will then sink south for the first day of summer on Saturday as cooler air settles in, but there is still a decent chance of some wet snow mixed in with some showers during the day.

That rain-snow mix risk continues into Sunday under cloudy skies with afternoon highs only making it into mid-single digits both days.

