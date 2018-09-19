Man fatally injured at workplace in Acheson Tuesday

There was a workplace death at a site in Acheson on Tuesday morning, Alberta Labour confirmed.

It happened at 9:30 a.m.

The worker was struck by some heavy equipment and was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Neither the victim’s age nor name has been released.

Alberta Labour could not specify at which business exactly the fatality occurred.

The Acheson industrial area is located in Parkland County, west of Edmonton.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death.

Last December, five people were rushed to hospital and one man died after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a repair shop in Acheson.

