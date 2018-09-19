‘Captain Marvel’ trailer: Bear witness to Brie Larson’s superhero powers

Comic book fans are getting a look at Marvel Comics’ next big superhero with the release of the Captain Marvel trailer.
Set in the ’90s, Oscar winner Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel, with a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson returning as a much-younger Nick Fury.
In the first trailer for Larson’s heroic debut, viewers get their first glimpse of Captain Marvel’s powers.
“I am not what you think I am,” Larson’s character says towards the end of the trailer, just before her body lights up like a ball of fire.
The trailer doesn’t reveal the full extent of Captain Marvel’s abilities but Avengers: Infinity War writer Christopher Markus once claimed that her powers are stronger than anything that even Thor or the Hulk is capable of.
One scene from the trailer has gained attention from many people online.
The scene has Larson’s character, Carol Danvers, punch an innocent-looking older woman in the face.
Some people were quick to point out the backstory, saying that Captain Marvel punched what looks like an old woman — but it is actually a shape-changing Skrull in disguise.
Larson tweeted a Captain Marvel movie poster on Twitter, writing, “Look Mom, I’m a superhero. #CaptainMarvel.”
When the movie opens on March 8, Captain Marvel will be Marvel Studios first female-led film, something critics say was long overdue.
Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Robert Kazinsky, Annette Bening, Vik Sahay, Colin Ford, and Chuku Modu.
Watch the trailer in the video above.
—With files from the Canadian Press
