Entertainment
September 19, 2018 2:39 pm

‘Captain Marvel’ trailer: Bear witness to Brie Larson’s superhero powers

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Academy Award winner Brie Larson ('The Room') stars in Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel.'

A A

Comic book fans are getting a look at Marvel Comics’ next big superhero with the release of the Captain Marvel trailer.

Set in the ’90s, Oscar winner Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel, with a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson returning as a much-younger Nick Fury.

Story continues below

In the first trailer for Larson’s heroic debut, viewers get their first glimpse of Captain Marvel’s powers.

READ MORE: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ star Hannah John-Kamen explains new villain Ghost

“I am not what you think I am,” Larson’s character says towards the end of the trailer, just before her body lights up like a ball of fire.

The trailer doesn’t reveal the full extent of Captain Marvel’s abilities but Avengers: Infinity War writer Christopher Markus once claimed that her powers are stronger than anything that even Thor or the Hulk is capable of.

One scene from the trailer has gained attention from many people online.

READ MORE: Marvel announces Academy Award-winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel

The scene has Larson’s character, Carol Danvers, punch an innocent-looking older woman in the face.

Some people were quick to point out the backstory, saying that Captain Marvel punched what looks like an old woman — but it is actually a shape-changing Skrull in disguise.

Larson tweeted a Captain Marvel movie poster on Twitter, writing, “Look Mom, I’m a superhero. #CaptainMarvel.”

READ MORE: Marvel plans first Muslim superhero movie starring Ms. Marvel, a.k.a. Kamala Khan

When the movie opens on March 8, Captain Marvel will be Marvel Studios first female-led film, something critics say was long overdue.

Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Robert Kazinsky, Annette Bening, Vik Sahay, Colin Ford, and Chuku Modu.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brie larson
brie larson captain marvel
Captain Marvel
captain marvel cast
captain marvel release date
captain marvel theatres
captain marvel trailer
Marvel
Marvel Movies
Samuel L. Jackson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News