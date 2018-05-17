Marvel plans first Muslim superhero movie starring Ms. Marvel, a.k.a. Kamala Khan

Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed that a movie based on Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel is “sort of” in development.

In an interview with BBC, Feige said that the studio has plans for the character whose real name is Kamala Khan.

“Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” Feige said.

Get to know New Jersey's own Kamala Khan, our #MsMarvel, in this episode of Marvel 101: https://t.co/BIvzbi6mQN — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 16, 2018

Khan is a teenage Pakistani-American from New Jersey who possesses the powers of shape shifting and healing factor. The character was launched in the comic books in 2013.

Her character followed the career of Captain Marvel and went by the code name Ms. Marvel once she discovered her own abilities.

Feige did not provide any further details, but suggested that the Ms. Marvel movie will follow the 2019 release of the Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson.

Ms. Marvel’s character was created by G. Willow Wilson and Ian Herring. “It was really important for me to portray Kamala as someone who is struggling with her faith,” Wilson told The Times during Khan’s debut. “It’s about the universal experience of all American teenagers, feeling kind of isolated and finding what they are through the lens of being a Muslim-American.”

Actor Riz Ahmed offered a possibility on Tuesday when he tweeted that he, Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani are more than willing to work on a Ms. Marvel movie.

So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay ? — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018