Dodsland man dies in truck collision

A 59-year-old male from Dodsland was pronounced dead on the scene, after the pickup truck he was driving entered a ditch.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kerrobert RCMP were called approximately 5 miles east of Highway 21 on Pipeline Road.

It comes just days after ten people were injured near the same area, after a collision between a semi-truck and a bus.

Initial investigation reveals the pickup truck was eastbound of Pipeline Road, when it left the road entering the ditch on the south side of the road.

The steep ditch caused the vehicle to roll and the driver was ejected.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this moment.

Next of kin have been notified.