Man critically injured in Hamilton alley attack
A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was attacked by a group of men in a downtown alley in Hamilton.
Shortly before midnight on Sept. 13, Hamilton Police were called about an assault in an alley in the Main and Spring streets area.
Police say the victim, from Stoney Creek, had met an unknown man in the alley, when he was attacked by four other men, who left him unconscious.
If you have any information, contact Det. Michael Antonucci at 905-546-4861, provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.
