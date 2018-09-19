Peterborough-based cleaning products manufacturer gives back to the community

Although based in Peterborough, Charlotte Products has operations across North America and this week are hosting their annual conference. They also launched Charlotte Cares, a free program demonstrating the efficiency of their cleaning products to charitable organizations.

Conference attendees are spending a day showing how well their products work in creating a clean and healthy workplace. They have selected a number of not-for-profit agencies and cleaned their facilities at no charge.

“That’s what we pride ourselves on, knowing how to educate people on how to clean better, and have healthier spaces and that’s what we’re doing today, trying to come out in the community, to educate our team, to educate the people we’re cleaning for, how to live and work in healthier spaces,” Matt Strano, the CEO of Charlotte Products, said.

The Charlotte Cares team was in action at three properties belonging to the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Good Neighbour Care Centre, a downtown food bank. The team realized many smaller charities can be hard-pressed to maintain their premises in addition to performing their community function so that’s why they stepped up.

George Vink, with the Good Neighbour Care Centre says as a food bank with a small volunteer staff, they jumped at the chance to have their site professionally cleaned for free.

“We felt with working with them, in three locations and with Good Neighbour’s Care centre, we would be able to offer some assistance with cleaning so that their efforts could be used in other areas, so that they could support the community the way they need to and we could come in and do a deep clean in their communities,” Jennifer Meek, director of marketing for Charlotte Products, said.