Man charged in connection with several Orillia break-ins: police
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with several break-ins at local businesses in Orillia.
According to Orillia OPP, on Saturday officers were called to a business on Atherley Road after receiving a report of a break-in in progress.
Police arrived and after a short foot chase, a suspect was arrested.
According to police, 49-year-old Cory Stefanick from Orillia has been charged with seven counts of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, four counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.
Police say the accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Sept. 20.
