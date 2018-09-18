Decision NB 2018: the promises

What are the parties offering to you this election campaign? Here’s a brief roundup of what each party is promising on certain issues.

If specific financial details aren’t listed here, it’s because the parties haven’t made them available.

Keep in mind, this is not a complete listing of all promises – for that, we suggest you head to their websites and check out their full platforms.

For post-secondary students and young people

Liberals:





Eliminate interest on provincial student loans (effective Jan. 1, 2019)Expand free tuition program by raising the threshold to $70,000 from $60,000 and adjust sliding scale for tuition relief for the middle class

PCs:

Evaluate tuition access bursary program and tax credit programs

Examine the possibility of reinstating the tuition rebate tax credit

Include private universities and colleges in any incentive programs

Expand online and adult upgrading programs

Greens:

Eliminate interest on provincial student loans

Reinstate tuition rebate program

Reduce cap for the timely completion benefit program to $20,000, extend eligibility period

Reduce the voting age to 16

NDP:

Eliminate interest on provincial student loans

Eliminate tuition fees at community colleges

Reduce undergraduate tuition for all publicly funded universities by 25 per cent

Expand eligibility for tuition-access bursaries

Allow graduate students to access tuition relief program, introduce graduate student scholarship

Create mental health services, and harassment and sexual assault prevention policies on campuses

People’s Alliance:

Negotiate multi-year funding agreements with post-secondary institutions

Freeze tuition rates until tuition matches the national average

Set 10 per cent of funding to go toward applied research

Reinstate tuition tax credit

For parents and working people

Liberals:

Increase minimum wage to $14/hour over four years

Expand childcare subsidy programs provincewide by March 2019 (subsidy to ensure no more than 15 per cent of family income goes to childcare)

Legislate NB Power rate freeze for four years

PCs:

No new taxes

Fight the federal carbon pricing plan in court, along with other provinces

Make any federal carbon tax revenue-neutral

Create an annually adjusted minimum wage framework

Create a jobs tax credit for all existing businesses

Eliminate front license plates and make vehicle registrations every two years

Greens:

Raise minimum wage to $15.25/hour over four years, index it to inflation

Create basic income guarantee pilot, increase social assistance rates (13 per cent for single people, five per cent for others)

Universally accessible childcare: make it easier for pre-schools to become early childhood learning centres and place them in elementary schools

NDP:

Increase minimum wage to $15/hour over four years

Create before/after school care 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in schools (4,000 new pre-school spaces, 20,000 new before/after school spaces)

Childcare will cost $10 per child

Increase social assistance rates by 10 per cent, index to cost of living

Review employment standards, strengthen access to unions

People’s Alliance:

Fight the federal carbon pricing plan in court, along with other provinces

Eliminate small business taxes

Privatize liquor and cannabis sales

Eliminate front license plates and make vehicle registrations one-time only

For seniors

Liberals:

Increase hours of care in nursing homes to 3.3 hours per day by 2022 (from 3.1 hours) and to 3.5 hours by 2026

Build three 60-bed nursing homes and 86 memory care beds as last phase of five-year nursing home plan

Spend $100 million over five years on nursing home renovations

Create a seniors’ navigator to help people access government services

Increase salaries for home care workers

Improve the Seniors’ Home Renovation Tax Credit

PCs:

Ensure there are enough home care workers

Increase home care wages

Greens:

Increase training requirements, salaries for home care workers

Increase hours of care in nursing homes to 3.5 hours per day (from 3.1 hours)

Explore alternative housing models for rural seniors who don’t need nursing home care but can’t stay in their homes

Launch a public inquiry into the adequacy of retirement income

NDP:

Increase wages for home care and community care workers

Expand extra-mural program using federal funding for home care

Create a Home Care Service, government agency to provide home care for all who need it

People’s Alliance:

Increase funding to support non-profit organizations that provide in-home senior care

Enhance assistance for family members who provide at-home care

Increase property tax rebate

For women

Liberals:

Legislate pay equity on local governments, universities, nursing homes, etc. by 2020

Legislate pay equity on large businesses in the private sector by 2022

Create a Department of Women’s Equity

Subsidized training for small business owners to promote diversity

Maintain gender parity in government-controlled appointments to agencies, boards and commissions

More generous parental leave for medical professionals and other public servants

Ensure breast density information is provided to family physicians and patients

PCs:

Establish a provincial advisory council on women’s health

Create a N.B. Women’s Health Research Trust with an initial endowment of $5 million

Ensure breast density information is provided to patients by health care professionals

Greens:

Legislate pay equity in the private and public sector

Integrate midwifery in health care system

NDP:

Legislate pay equity in the private and public sector

Work to end gender-based violence

Public funding for Clinic 554 in Fredericton

Increase role of midwives in health care system

On bilingualism

Liberals:

Make second-language training available to all adults for free

PCs:

Develop a plan to make second-language conversational skills a universal expectation of all graduates

Make second-language training available to adults (working with universities and colleges)

Review second-language training programs

Greens:

Ensure all students get effective second-language training in both school systems

Develop comprehensive adult language programs through community colleges

NDP:

Emphasize bilingual exposure in childcare centres

People’s Alliance:

End “duality” by combining health authorities, allowing shared use of school buses

Eliminate the office of the Official Language Commissioner

Base bilingual hiring requirements on demographics and base government hiring on “qualifications and ability to perform the job”

