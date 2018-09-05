Canada
September 5, 2018 2:53 pm

N.B. NDP restate their plan for post-secondary education

By Staff The Canadian Press

Jennifer McKenzie, leader of the New Brunswick NDP, reacts to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
New Brunswick’s NDP leader says reducing barriers to education will show young people they are supported.

Jennifer McKenzie re-announced her party’s plan for post-secondary education on Wednesday.

First announced in April, McKenzie says an NDP government would provide free community college tuition, reduce university tuition by 25 per cent and eliminate interest on provincial student loans.

Campaigning in Fredericton, McKenzie says her party’s platform is shaped in part by youth to send a strong signal to them that they can stay in New Brunswick and build their lives in the province.

The New Democrats don’t currently have a seat in the legislature.

The election is Sept. 24.

