Unconscious swimmers rescued from Awenda Provincial Park beach

Police say two people were rescued from the waters at Awenda Provincial Park after they appeared to be unconscious.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Saturday just before 5 p.m., officers received a report of a possible drowning at beach area 4 in Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township.

Police say emergency personnel located a 33-year-old man and a woman on shore who were physically exhausted.

Officers say the man and woman had been in water over their heads and were pulled to shore by quick-acting swimmers who were nearby and noticed the pair appeared to be unconscious.

Police say the victims regained consciousness on the beach and were transported to the Georgian Bay General Hospital where they were cleared by medical staff and released.