Ian Campbell, Vision Vancouver’s ex-mayoral hopeful, had been charged with assaulting his partner

Ian Campbell, the former Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful who resigned as the party’s candidate earlier this month, had been charged with assaulting his partner before the charge was stayed eight years ago.

He had also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in an incident that dates back to 2006.

Campbell was charged with assaulting his partner Amanda Audrey May Nahanee “on or about” Feb. 24, 2010, which was during the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

That charge was stayed on May 4, 2010.

The driving case unfolded just over three years prior.

At that time, Campbell pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention following an incident that unfolded “at or near West Vancouver” on or about Dec. 17, 2006, court documents said.

The documents said he was fined and prohibited from driving for three months.

Global News spoke with Campbell about these charges on Sept. 6.

Of the driving without due care and attention case, he said, “that’s something I definitely am accountable for.”

Campbell said that, back then, he made an “error in judgment, leaving a community function where I did drive my vehicle across the street to my sister’s house and was pulled over by the police and I did pay a fine and had a driving suspension at that time, which you know, I certainly am accountable for that and I’m happy to talk about it.

“I recognize I’m human and not immune to poor judgment in my younger days, but I definitely believe those incidents have helped me to grow, because I did go into counselling, I did seek support from my elders, my mentors, to learn to find gratitude and acceptance.”

Asked about the assault charge, Campbell said, “that incident I’m not aware of on my record.”

He said that case stemmed from an argument he had with his partner during the Olympics, and that the police came to their residence.

“There was never any altercation, it was a dispute at that time where there was different venues that we needed to be at, and logistically, it just wasn’t working for her to get to Whistler, and we ended up getting into an argument.

“I think that’s probably where this is coming from, but I’m quite surprised that that would be on any record, because I was never charged or convicted of any assault, so I’m quite surprised by that one.”

Vision Vancouver announced that Campbell was resigning as a candidate four days later.

In an interview, Vision Vancouver co-executive director Ange Valentini said the party first learned of the assault charge when a Global News reporter spoke with Campbell about it.

“The vetting process for Vision Vancouver is fairly rigorous and requires full disclosure from candidates,” she said.

“There is a written questionnaire, and there is an interview process, and there’s the provision of formal police record check documents that show criminal convictions on somebody’s record.”

Campbell could not be reached for comment on Monday night.