Vision Vancouver candidate Ian Campbell quits mayoral race

Vision Vancouver‘s mayoral candidate is calling it quits.

Ian Campbell is withdrawing his name from the race to become the city’s next mayor.

“With the deadline quickly approaching to formally enter the race, I’ve reflected on the political landscape and my complicated personal journey. When I put all these pieces together, it seems clear that the best choice is for me to withdraw as candidate for Mayor of Vancouver,” Campbell said in a statement.

“I want to thank my family and supporters for standing beside me throughout this entire journey and effort.”

Campbell was chosen in the summer as the Vision Vancouver candidate for mayor. Gregor Robertson has represented the party as the city’s mayor for the last decade.

The Squamish Nation hereditary chief said that this was “not a decision I’ve taken lightly.”

“I’m proud of the ideas I’ve brought to the table and the platform we’ve developed with our remarkable team of candidates and members,” said Campbell. “I know the talented, passionate and diverse group of Vision Vancouver candidates running for council, school board and park board will deliver on this bold agenda.”

Vision Vancouver co-chair Michael Haack said in a statement that it will have “more to say about the mayoral campaign in the coming days.”

He said the party was informed of Campbell’s decision to withdraw from the race on Monday afternoon.

Haack said the municipal party accepted the decision and supported Campbell’s choice to not move forward.

“The focus of Vision Vancouver will now be to support our talented candidates running for Council, School Board and Park Board,” said Haack.

“We have a strong platform to present to Vancouverites, we look forward to a robust and energetic campaign, and we will have more to say about the mayoral campaign in the coming days.”