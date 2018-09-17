City of Kingston’s waste team take to the streets to teach students how to sort trash

The city of Kingston’s waste team took over Aberdeen and surrounding streets on Monday evening to help the student population learn about waste and recycling.

The event was a combined initiative by the Solid Waste team with the City of Kingston and the bylaw team.

Heather Roberts, the director of solid waste with City of Kingston says, “We know that the students or anybody in this city is frustrated when their waste doesn’t get collected so we want to educate the neighbourhood to make sure that those items get picked up.”

And most students responded well.

Fourth-year Queen’s student Blake Brimmer says, “I definitely think it’s really good and really beneficial, especially for an area like this where it’s mostly students.”

Like many students on Aberdeen Street, Brimmer learned a few things from the city staff.

“I didn’t know that you can’t put paper and plastic in the same bin, but now I know so that’s really helpful,” says Brimmer.

Many of the student residents were surprised to learn that only one untagged garbage bag is allowed per unit. For any additional bags, a bag tag is required which can be purchased from several stored listed on the city’s website.

City staff were also impressed by some residents living on Aberdeen Street. Roberts was very impressed when she paid a visit to Alex Delios’ unit on Aberdeen Street. “You guys are doing really really well, I just looked through your recycling,” said Roberts to Delios.

“We’re all environmental students, so I guess we take a little extra time to sort our compost, recycling [and] garbage,” says Delios.

For those who aspire to be like Delios’ unit, then there is an app that can help you get there.

If you’re ever confused about when to take out your garbage and recycling or how to dispose of an item, then you can download the city’s waste app called “Kingston Waste” on your app store or play store. The app provides reminders for your garbage and recycling schedule and also has a sorting tool where you can search for an item and find exactly how you should dispose of it.