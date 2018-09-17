Entertainment
September 17, 2018 11:01 pm

Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposes to girlfriend during winning speech at 2018 Emmy Awards

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposes to girlfriend during winning speech at 2018 Emmy Awards.

Glenn Weiss, the director of the Academy Awards, proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech for director of a variety special at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Weiss won the Emmy on Monday night for directing the Oscars telecast and he said that his mother died two weeks ago, and she was fond of his girlfriend.

Weiss thanked Svendsen and explained why he wanted to rephrase his mention of her.

“I didn’t want to call you my girlfriend, because I want to call you my wife,” he said.

Weiss’ girlfriend became emotional (along with the majority of the audience) after realizing what was happening. “I didn’t even ask yet,” Weiss said, as the audience continued to applaud loudly.

After Svendsen joined Weiss onstage, he gave her the ring that his dad gave to his mom over 65 years ago. Only then did he actually ask the question. She said yes.

Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live stood with her mouth agape for the duration of the proposal.

Many Emmy Awards viewers celebrated the engagement on Twitter.

(Watch a clip of the Emmys proposal in the video, top.)

—With files from The Associated Press

