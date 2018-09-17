Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposes to girlfriend during winning speech at 2018 Emmy Awards

Glenn Weiss, the director of the Academy Awards, proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech for director of a variety special at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Weiss won the Emmy on Monday night for directing the Oscars telecast and he said that his mother died two weeks ago, and she was fond of his girlfriend.

Weiss thanked Svendsen and explained why he wanted to rephrase his mention of her.

READ MORE: Jenifer Lewis wears Nike to 2018 Emmy Awards in support of Colin Kaepernick

“I didn’t want to call you my girlfriend, because I want to call you my wife,” he said.

Weiss’ girlfriend became emotional (along with the majority of the audience) after realizing what was happening. “I didn’t even ask yet,” Weiss said, as the audience continued to applaud loudly.

After Svendsen joined Weiss onstage, he gave her the ring that his dad gave to his mom over 65 years ago. Only then did he actually ask the question. She said yes.

READ MORE: 2018 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ takes early lead

Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live stood with her mouth agape for the duration of the proposal.

Many Emmy Awards viewers celebrated the engagement on Twitter.

OH MY GOD THIS DUDE PROPOSING JUST WON THE EMMYS!!!!! #Emmys — Leigh Ann🍦 (@DoMoreDisney) September 18, 2018

Netflix is going to make a series of the #Emmys wedding proposal by the end of next month — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 18, 2018

#Emmys⁠ ⁠ #Emmys2018

Yyyyyaaaasssssss this horrific haircut wins the night with an EMMY PROPOSAL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9hDtnWWvBe — sonicetomemeyou (@sonicetomemeyou) September 18, 2018

Ok fine, the proposal was the best moment of the #Emmys — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) September 18, 2018

Oscar director Glenn Weiss proposes to his girlfriend onstage at the #Emmys, let's all just call it a night because it's not going to get better than this — Meredith Blake (@MeredithBlake) September 18, 2018

Way to make your mom proud! Congrats @glenn_weiss on your #Emmys win and engagement! pic.twitter.com/N7dlII2Rq4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 18, 2018

(Watch a clip of the Emmys proposal in the video, top.)

—With files from The Associated Press