North Shore leading the way in adaptive mountain biking

The Bobsled Trail on Mount Fromme sees thousands of riders each week, including people on bikes not usually seen on the North Shore.

The North Shore Mountain Bike Association is trying to promote the use of adaptive bikes designed for people with disabilities.

The association is behind a construction project that is part of the Trails for All program.

Three trails on Mt. Seymour will be re-graded and widened and made into a totally accessible loop.

“Three-wheel bikes are a little different than a two-wheel bike where they tip over differently and corner differently,” trail builder Pat Podolski said.

If it’s done right, able-bodied riders won’t notice the difference. The Bobsled Trail is wider with features that can accommodate wider three-wheeled bikes.

The association hopes that making trails more accessible will attract newcomers to the sport.

The Mt. Seymour trails are being funded through a mix of government grants and private sponsorship and donations from the public.