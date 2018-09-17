Private schools making progress on gay-straight alliances: Alberta education minister

Alberta’s education minister says private schools are coming around to adopting provincial laws on gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in schools.

David Eggen says there are fewer private schools defying the rules and says those that don’t comply will have the policy imposed on them.

READ MORE: 61 Alberta schools still not complying with GSA rules: education minister

Eggen has given 61 private schools until early October to comply and those that continue to resist could lose their public funding before the end of the school year.

READ MORE: Private schools hit back at push to have public funding withdrawn in Alberta

Eggen declined to say how many private schools are adopting a policy, adding that work is ongoing.

By law, all public, Catholic, fancophone, charter and private schools in Alberta must approve a student’s request to start a gay-straight alliance support group.

READ MORE: Eggen introduces legislation to ensure Alberta students who join GSAs aren’t outed

Schools are not to tell parents when their child joins an alliance since advocates say that decision should be left to the student.