Cyclist dead after collision on Hwy. 404 in Newmarket, 4th struck in GTA

A cyclist was fatally struck on the southbound Highway 404 in Newmarket on Monday, the fourth cyclist struck of the day in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened on Highway 404 just south of Muloch Drive.

Schmidt said the southbound lanes are closed as the investigation is ongoing. Traffic is being forced off at Davis Drive.

Fatal cyclist collision : #Hwy404 SB at Davis Drive closed for investigation https://t.co/ioA13szW7O — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 17, 2018

Earlier on Monday, Toronto police said a cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a transport truck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue at around 10 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a female around 18 years old to hospital in serious condition.

READ MORE: 2 cyclists struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Toronto

Later Monday afternoon, police said another cyclist was struck by a bus in the area of Bay and Wellington streets. Paramedics said a woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Shortly after, paramedics responded to a call at around 1:45 p.m. about a man in his 50s who was struck by a vehicle at Midland and Steeles avenues. He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Woman in her late teens struck by a transport truck while riding her bike at Keele St & Steeles Av. Victim transported by @YorkParamedics with life-threatening injuries. Police in the process of closing the intersection. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/f73GblLjd3 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 17, 2018

Collision:

Bay St and Wellington St.

Cyclist struck by a bus. Female cyclist is reportedly underneath the bus.

Extent of injuries not yet determined. Units are now OS.

WB Wellington is closed at Yonge St.@TPS52Div #GO1722956^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2018