Cyclist struck by transport truck in northwest Toronto

A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest end of Toronto on Monday morning.

Police said the cyclist was hit by a transport truck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said the call came in around 10 a.m. and a female victim, about 18 years old, was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Woman in her late teens struck by a transport truck while riding her bike at Keele St & Steeles Av. Victim transported by @YorkParamedics with life-threatening injuries. Police in the process of closing the intersection. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/f73GblLjd3 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 17, 2018

The nature of her injuries is not known.

There are road closures in the area as police investigate.

Update: Keele/ Steeles

The cyclist's injuries have now been deemed to be life threatening.

Our Traffic reconstruction team will be investigating.

The intersection will remain closed for an extensive period.

No eta for reopening at this time. Please avoid.#GO1722132^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2018