Canada
September 17, 2018 12:43 pm
Updated: September 17, 2018 1:00 pm

Cyclist struck by transport truck in northwest Toronto

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Toronto police say a cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a transport truck.

Jeremy Cohn/ Global News
A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest end of Toronto on Monday morning.

Police said the cyclist was hit by a transport truck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said the call came in around 10 a.m. and a female victim, about 18 years old, was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The nature of her injuries is not known.

There are road closures in the area as police investigate.

 

