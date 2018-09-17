Cyclist struck by transport truck in northwest Toronto
A A
A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest end of Toronto on Monday morning.
Police said the cyclist was hit by a transport truck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said the call came in around 10 a.m. and a female victim, about 18 years old, was transported to hospital in serious condition.
The nature of her injuries is not known.
There are road closures in the area as police investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.