Survey says strong support for handgun bans

A new survey has found 79 per cent of British Columbians support a handgun ban in their municipality, and 86 per cent support a ban on military-style assault weapons.

The survey of 800 British Columbians was conducted by Research Co. Sept. 2-5, after Montreal City Council last month adopted a motion calling for a nationwide ban on those types of guns.

The research company says the data was weighted by age, gender, and region in British Columbia, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.