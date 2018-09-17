Man faces third arrest for online extortion: Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police have arrested a man for a third time about his online activity.
A woman recently contacted police, alleging she met a man who made efforts to extort money from her.
Police say between September 2014 and March 2015, the suspect and the alleged victim started a relationship through social media after meeting on a dating site.
He allegedly extorted money from the victim by threatening to post personal information about her on the internet.
George Condy, 47, from Port Elgin, was arrested for extortion last week and police say this is the third time he’s been arrested for similar crimes.
Police believe there may be more victims and are appealing to anyone with information about the accused to contact them.
