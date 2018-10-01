Quebec election: Saint-Hyacinthe results
The electoral division of Saint-Hyacinthe is a rural area that comprises nine municipalities, including the City of Saint-Hyacinthe.
It is located east of Montreal on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River in the heart of the Montérégie.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantal Soucy
Parti Québécois: Daniel Breton
Quebec Liberal Party: Annie Pelletier
Québec Solidaire: Marijo Demers
The incumbent was Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Chantal Soucy.
The riding has traditional voted for the Parti Québecois, with a brief move to the Action Démocratique du Québec in 2007.
History
The riding is named after Jacques-Hyacinthe-Simon Delorme, a platform contractor, provider of wood and lord of Saint-Hyacinthe as of 1753.
Following the discovery of a waterfall where it was possible to develop hydro-power, Saint-Hyacinthe quickly became a village centre that included mills, a church, a market, and the seigneurial manor.
The surrounding towns of Saint-Joseph, Douville and Providence merged with the City of Saint-Hyacinthe in 1976.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.