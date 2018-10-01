Quebec election: Saint-Hyacinthe results

The electoral division of Saint-Hyacinthe is a rural area that comprises nine municipalities, including the City of Saint-Hyacinthe.

It is located east of Montreal on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River in the heart of the Montérégie.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantal Soucy

Parti Québécois: Daniel Breton

Quebec Liberal Party: Annie Pelletier

Québec Solidaire: Marijo Demers

The incumbent was Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Chantal Soucy.

The riding has traditional voted for the Parti Québecois, with a brief move to the Action Démocratique du Québec in 2007.

History

The riding is named after Jacques-Hyacinthe-Simon Delorme, a platform contractor, provider of wood and lord of Saint-Hyacinthe as of 1753.

Following the discovery of a waterfall where it was possible to develop hydro-power, Saint-Hyacinthe quickly became a village centre that included mills, a church, a market, and the seigneurial manor.

The surrounding towns of Saint-Joseph, Douville and Providence merged with the City of Saint-Hyacinthe in 1976.