Hurricane Florence forces couple to reschedule wedding — so they donated their flowers to cancer patients

They say every cloud (regardless how dark and stormy) has a silver lining, and that was especially evident in North Carolina last week.

Amber and Chris (who chose to withhold their last names) of Concord, N.C., recently decided to reschedule their wedding due to the treacherous weather brought on by Hurricane Florence. No doubt, it was a scramble to cancel orders and notify guests, but one thing they didn’t allow to perish was their wedding flowers. In fact, along with their florist, the couple decided to donate their arrangements to local cancer patients.

The flowers, which appear to be mixed arrangements of lilac, red and white roses and chrysanthemums, were donated to the Levine Cancer Institute in Concord and handed out to patients as they finished their treatments last week.

“The patients were thrilled when they saw all the beautiful flowers being brought in,” Atrium Health’s Laura Blackwell, said to WSOC-TV. “We’re happy to know that they were going to able to get those flowers when they left today from their infusion.”

The couple is reportedly “determined” to have their wedding in October, regardless of the weather conditions. But in the meantime, their misfortune has brought a dose of joy to people who are waging a war against cancer.

“Anytime anyone does anything nice for someone who’s going through cancer, it’s wonderful,” Patricia Riser, a patient at the Levine Cancer Institute, said.

She also had a message for the anonymous couple.

“I think it’s wonderful that you thought enough of someone else, especially during this time that you’re going through because you had to cancel your wedding, that you were thoughtful enough to think of someone else. It’s just amazing that people can do that when they’re going through things too, and we learned that not only are we going through something but other people go through things, too.”

Hurricane Florence continues to cause “catastrophic flooding” in North and South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center reported over the weekend. To date, 17 people have been confirmed dead due to storm-related incidents, and there are more than 25,000 people in shelters in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Duke Energy estimates that anywhere between one million and three million homes and businesses will lose power.

Here’s hoping the universe rewards this anonymous couple with beautiful weather on their rescheduled wedding day next month.