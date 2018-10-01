Quebec election: Orford results

Orford is is located in the southwestern part of the Eastern Townships.

It is made up of the municipalities of Austin, Ayer’s Cliff , Bolton-Est, Bonsecours, Eastman, Hatley, Hatley, Lawrenceville, Magog, North Hatley, Ogden, Orford, Potton, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle, Saint-Benoît-du-Lac, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley,, Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton, Stanstead, and Stukely-Sud.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Gilles Bélanger

Parti Québécois: Maxime Leclerc

Quebec Liberal Party: Guy Madore

Québec Solidaire: Annabelle Lalumière-Ting

Incumbent Liberal Pierre Reid was first elected in 2003, but announced he would not seek re-election in February 2018.

History

The electoral division of Orford’s territory comes primarily from the former electoral division of Stanstead, created in 1829. It was named Orford in 1972.

Located at the heart of the monts Sutton, mont Orford stands out as the main mountain in the region.

A recreational park was created there in 1938 and bears the same name as the mountain.