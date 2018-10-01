Quebec election: Orford results
Orford is is located in the southwestern part of the Eastern Townships.
It is made up of the municipalities of Austin, Ayer’s Cliff , Bolton-Est, Bonsecours, Eastman, Hatley, Hatley, Lawrenceville, Magog, North Hatley, Ogden, Orford, Potton, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle, Saint-Benoît-du-Lac, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley,, Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton, Stanstead, and Stukely-Sud.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Gilles Bélanger
Parti Québécois: Maxime Leclerc
Quebec Liberal Party: Guy Madore
Québec Solidaire: Annabelle Lalumière-Ting
Incumbent Liberal Pierre Reid was first elected in 2003, but announced he would not seek re-election in February 2018.
History
The electoral division of Orford’s territory comes primarily from the former electoral division of Stanstead, created in 1829. It was named Orford in 1972.
Located at the heart of the monts Sutton, mont Orford stands out as the main mountain in the region.
A recreational park was created there in 1938 and bears the same name as the mountain.
