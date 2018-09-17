Buffalo Bills player, Vontae Davis, decides to retire in middle of game
A Buffalo Bills player decided to pack it in and call it a career right in the middle of Sunday’s game.
Veteran cornerback Vontae Davis left the field at halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers and decided he wasn’t going back out there.
“Pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done,” coach Sean McDermott said following the Bills 31-20 loss in Week 2 of the season.
Davis’ impromptu retirement caught many of his teammates and fans off-guard.
“It’s completely disrespectful to his teammates,” Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander told reporters after the game. “He said he’s not coming out. He retired.”
Davis said in a statement that “this isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL.”
“But today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore,” Davis said. “I meant no disrespect to my teammates and coaches. But I hold myself to a standard. Mentally, I always expect myself to play at a high level. But, physically, I know today that isn’t possible and I had an honest moment with myself.
“While I was on the field, I just didn’t feel right and I told the coaches ‘I’m not feeling like myself,’” Davis said.
Naturally, fans reacted on social media.
“The @Bills defense has only given up 3 points since Vonte Davis retired. Team already showing improvement,” reads a comment.
“Let’s be honest. Vonte Davis did exactly what every Bills fan did near the end of the first half,” reads another.
Davis retired after playing 10 seasons with Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Here’s a look at some reaction to his retirement.
