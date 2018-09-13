Man caught on camera air-drumming to Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer,’ Rush approves

A short video of a man air-drumming Rush song Tom Sawyer at an NFL game has gone viral, exploding with hundreds of thousands of interactions.
After Sunday evening’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, the man, a member of the Ravens marching band, was captured celebrating by air drumming (to near perfection) the 1981 classic rock tune.
READ MORE: Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson says band is ‘basically done’
Toronto-based trio Rush called it quits last year after their longtime drummer, Neil Peart, announced his retirement. This may be the hero Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee need if they were to tour again.
Rush reached out to praise the man for his talents via Twitter saying, “the professor (Peart) would approve!”
Prescot Rossi, a Rochester-based sports reporter and anchor who regularly shoots for the Bills, originally posted the clip.
He responded after all the positive feedback and uproar. “I spotted him rocking during a timeout in the 1st quarter. It was so pure… I’m thrilled that so many people love this dude’s energy too.”
And people did love it, at least on Twitter.
