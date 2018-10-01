Politics
October 1, 2018 5:53 am

Quebec election: Maurice-Richard results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Maurice-Richard is a new riding, created after a vast consultation on redesigning the boundaries of Quebec’s provincial ridings.

It was formerly known as Crémazie and comprises parts of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Montreal-Nord boroughs of the City of Montreal.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Manon Gauthier
Parti Québécois: Frédéric Lapointe
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie Montpetit
Québec Solidaire: Raphaël Rebelo

The incumbent in the riding is Liberal Marie Montpetit, who was elected to the national assembly in 2014.

History

The riding, formerly known as Crémazie, was created for the 1973 election from parts of the Ahuntsic and Bourassa electoral districts.

It was renamed for Maurice “The Rocket” Richard, an iconic hockey player who played 18 seasons in the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Maurice Richard
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News