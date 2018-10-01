Quebec election: Maurice-Richard results

Maurice-Richard is a new riding, created after a vast consultation on redesigning the boundaries of Quebec’s provincial ridings.

It was formerly known as Crémazie and comprises parts of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Montreal-Nord boroughs of the City of Montreal.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Manon Gauthier

Parti Québécois: Frédéric Lapointe

Quebec Liberal Party: Marie Montpetit

Québec Solidaire: Raphaël Rebelo

The incumbent in the riding is Liberal Marie Montpetit, who was elected to the national assembly in 2014.

History

The riding, formerly known as Crémazie, was created for the 1973 election from parts of the Ahuntsic and Bourassa electoral districts.

It was renamed for Maurice “The Rocket” Richard, an iconic hockey player who played 18 seasons in the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens.