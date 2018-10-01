Quebec election: Mercier results

The riding of Mercier is located in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough and is bordered by Rachel Street, de L’Esplanade Avenue, Mont-Royal Avenue West and the Canadian Pacific railway.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Johanne Gagné

Parti Québécois: Michelle Blanc

Quebec Liberal Party: Gabrielle Collu

Québec Solidaire: Ruba Ghazal

There was no incumbent heading into the 2018 election.

The seat was held by Québec Solidaire’s Amir Khadir who chose not to seek re-election. Khadir first won the riding in 2008, winning Québec Solidaire’s first seat in the national assembly.

The party entered the 2018 race with three seats at the national assembly.

History

The Mercier electoral district was created in 1922 but was called Montreal-Mercier until 1965.

It is named in honour of Honoré Mercier, a Liberal, who served as Quebec premier from 1887 to 1891.

Party loyalty is divided in Mercier. Prior to Khadir’s win in 2008, electors switched back and forth, alternating between the Parti Québécois and the Quebec Liberal Party.