Quebec election: Marquette results

The riding of Marquette is on the Island of Montreal and includes the municipalities of Dorval and L’Île-Dorval. Montreal’s Lachine borough is also part of Marquette.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marc Hétu

Parti Québécois: Carole Vincent

Quebec Liberal Party: Enrico Ciccone

Québec Solidaire: Anick Perreault

There was no incumbent in Marquette heading into the 2018 election.

Liberal MNA François Ouimet was first elected in 1994 and held on to the riding for 24 years. Ouimet was booted out by the Liberals on the eve of his nomination meeting in August to make room for “party renewal.”

He was replaced by political newcomer Enrico Ciccone, a former NHLer.

History

The Marquette electoral division was created in 1980. It was named after Father Jacques Marquette, a Jesuit missionary and explorer who lived in the 17th Century.

Marquette has always voted Liberal.