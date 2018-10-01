Politics
October 1, 2018 5:30 am

Quebec election: Marquette results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Marquette is on the Island of Montreal and includes the municipalities of Dorval and  L’Île-Dorval. Montreal’s Lachine borough is also part of Marquette.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marc Hétu
Parti Québécois:  Carole Vincent
Quebec Liberal Party: Enrico Ciccone
Québec Solidaire:  Anick Perreault

There was no incumbent in Marquette heading into the 2018 election.

Story continues below

Liberal MNA François Ouimet was first elected in 1994 and held on to the riding for 24 years. Ouimet was booted out by the Liberals on the eve of his nomination meeting in August to make room for “party renewal.”

He was replaced by political newcomer Enrico Ciccone, a former NHLer.

History

The Marquette electoral division was created in 1980. It was named after Father Jacques Marquette, a Jesuit missionary and explorer who lived in the 17th Century.

Marquette has always voted Liberal.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Marquette
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News