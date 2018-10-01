Quebec election: Deux-Montagnes results

Deux-Montages is located in the Laurentians.

The riding includes the towns of Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Eustache.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Benoit Charette

Parti Québécois: Daniel Goyer

Quebec Liberal Party: Fabienne Fatou Diop

Québec Solidaire: Audrey Lesage-Lanthier

Benoit Charette, the incumbent, took office under the PQ in 2008 before sitting as an independent. After joining the CAQ, he lost the election in 2012.

He ran again in 2014 as a CAQ candidate and was elected.

History

The riding was created in 1829 and was named Deux-Montagnes in 1853.

Deux-Montagnes has bounced between the CAQ, the Liberals and the PQ since the 1960s.