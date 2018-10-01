Quebec election: Charlesbourg results
The riding of Charlesbourg is located in Quebec City, encompassing parts of the borough of Charlesbourg.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Jonatan Julien
Parti Québécois: Annie Morin
Quebec Liberal Party: François Blais
Québec Solidaire: Élisabeth Germain
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was François Blais.
The father-of-five and political science professor was elected in 2014.
He has held several ministerial positions with the Liberal government, including minister of education, minister of social development and minister of employment and social solidarity.
History
The Quebec City riding of Charlesbourg isn’t historically loyal to any party.
It has elected several candidates who have gone on to become ministers, including Liberal Marc-Yvan Côté, who served as transport minister under Robert Bourrassa, and the Parti Québécois’ Jean Rochon, who was health minister during both the Jacques Parizeau and Lucien Bouchard governments.
The riding was created in 1972.
