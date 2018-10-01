Politics
October 1, 2018 1:25 am

Quebec election: Beauce-Nord results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Beauce-Nord is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

It includes the areas of Sainte-Marie, Beauceville and Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, among others.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Luc Provençal
Parti Québécois: Daniel Perron
Quebec Liberal Party: Myriam Taschereau
Québec Solidaire: Fernand Dorval

André Spénard, the outgoing MNA, is not seeking re-election. He was elected in 2012 under the CAQ banner.

In April 2018, Spénard announced he was leaving politics.

History

The electoral division of Beauce-Nord was created in 1972.

Beauce-Nord has been home to MNAs from the Quebec Liberal Party, the PQ, the CAQ and the Action Démocratique du Québec.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beauce-Nord
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News