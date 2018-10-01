Quebec election: Beauce-Nord results
The riding of Beauce-Nord is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
It includes the areas of Sainte-Marie, Beauceville and Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, among others.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Luc Provençal
Parti Québécois: Daniel Perron
Quebec Liberal Party: Myriam Taschereau
Québec Solidaire: Fernand Dorval
André Spénard, the outgoing MNA, is not seeking re-election. He was elected in 2012 under the CAQ banner.
In April 2018, Spénard announced he was leaving politics.
History
The electoral division of Beauce-Nord was created in 1972.
Beauce-Nord has been home to MNAs from the Quebec Liberal Party, the PQ, the CAQ and the Action Démocratique du Québec.
