Quebec election: Beauce-Nord results

The riding of Beauce-Nord is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

It includes the areas of Sainte-Marie, Beauceville and Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, among others.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Luc Provençal

Parti Québécois: Daniel Perron

Quebec Liberal Party: Myriam Taschereau

Québec Solidaire: Fernand Dorval

André Spénard, the outgoing MNA, is not seeking re-election. He was elected in 2012 under the CAQ banner.

In April 2018, Spénard announced he was leaving politics.

History

The electoral division of Beauce-Nord was created in 1972.

Beauce-Nord has been home to MNAs from the Quebec Liberal Party, the PQ, the CAQ and the Action Démocratique du Québec.