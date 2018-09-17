Ottawa Senators announce new assistant general manager

The Ottawa Senators announced Monday that they have found a new assistant general manager after Randy Lee stepped down from the role last month after 25 years with the organization.

Peter MacTavish, 44, from Ottawa is set to begin his tenure on Oct. 1 and, according to the Senators, comes to the organization following time as a labour and employment partner in the Ottawa office of law firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP.

His responsibilities as assistant GM will include contract negotiations, salary arbitration and managerial support of hockey operations. These responsibilities will cover both the Ottawa and Belleville Senators, the club’s AHL affiliate.

According to the team, MacTavish has also been a player agent for the last 15 years with CAA hockey which represents players like Sydney Crosby, Matt Duchene and Claude Giroux.

MacTavish has a law degree from the University of Ottawa and lives with his wife Melanie in Ottawa. The two have four children, Emma, Matthew, Grace and Ryan.

MacTavish steps into the role previously held by Lee who recently stepped down from the role after allegations of assault that came forth after Lee was in Buffalo for the NHL rookie combine.

In a release sent out by the Senators, the organization writes that MacTavish was appointed “one of” the team’s assistant general managers. When asked about the wording of the release, the organization would only confirm the release was “correct as written.”

