Sports
September 14, 2018 9:55 am
Updated: September 14, 2018 10:43 am

Trial date set in harassment case against ex-Senators assistant GM

By Staff The Associated Press

Former Ottawa Senators Assistant General Manager Randy Lee speaks during a memorial for Bryan Murray in Ottawa, Thursday August 24, 2017. A trial date has been set in a harassment case against Lee, who resigned from the Senators on Aug. 21, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
BUFFALO, N.Y. – A trial date has been set in a harassment case against former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee.

Buffalo City Court Judge Amy Martoche on Thursday scheduled a non-jury trial for Nov. 9 on a violation charge of harassment stemming from an incident at the NHL scouting combine in May.

Lee faces up to 15 days in jail if convicted.

He declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing, during which Martoche dismissed one charge at the request of his lawyers, but let the other stand.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver while attending the pre-draft scouting combine in Buffalo. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Lee resigned from the Senators in August after 23 years with the organization.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

