Officers investigating after police cruiser found damaged in downtown Barrie

Police are appealing to the public for information after a police cruiser was damaged while parked in downtown Barrie.

According to Barrie police, the cruiser was parked on Dunlop Street, east of Owen street on Saturday when it was damaged.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a man at around 2 a.m. jumping up and down on top of the cruiser before smashing the rear window.

Witnesses told police a second man recorded the incident on a cellphone.

According to police, both men fled before officers arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).