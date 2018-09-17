Crime
September 17, 2018 10:18 am

Officers investigating after police cruiser found damaged in downtown Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

File photo of a Barrie police cruiser.

Barrie Police Service / Facebook
A A

Police are appealing to the public for information after a police cruiser was damaged while parked in downtown Barrie.

According to Barrie police, the cruiser was parked on Dunlop Street, east of Owen street on Saturday when it was damaged.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a man at around 2 a.m. jumping up and down on top of the cruiser before smashing the rear window.

READ MORE: Clearview Township man charged with attempted murder following hit-and-run investigation

Witnesses told police a second man recorded the incident on a cellphone.

According to police, both men fled before officers arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie
Barrie Crime
Barrie Police
Damaged car
Dunlop Street
Dunlop Street East
Police car
Police Cruiser
Police cruiser damaged

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News