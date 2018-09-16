Human remains found in Smithers

Smithers RCMP said on Sunday that it is investigating the discovery of human remains.

Police did not say where or when the remains were found but said they are currently working with the coroner to positively identify them.

Police are not confirming the remains are those of Jessica Balczer, who also goes by the name Jessica Patrick and has been missing for about two weeks.

However, a family friend took to social media on Sunday to say that the family was notified Saturday night that the remains were those of the missing 18-year-old.

“As of yesterday, when we found out that it was her, I went ahead and asked for permission from the family members if we can host this song and prayer (Sunday) afternoon with them, just to show our support,” said Dianna Johansen.

“One of the biggest things is that, traditionally, we’re there for our people. ”

Patrick was last seen leaving a motel in the early hours of Aug. 31. She was reported missing to Smithers RCMP on Sept. 3.

On Saturday, Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach took to Facebook to say he was “saddened to hear” that Patrick’s body had been found.

“My heart goes out to all who knew her and loved her,” Bachrach wrote.

The vigil for Patrick is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday at Smithers’ Bovill Square.

Global News has requested comment from the RCMP.