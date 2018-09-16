19-year-old Saint-Rose, New Brunswick man dead after off-road vehicle crash

New Brunswick RCMP say a 19-year-old man is dead after a fatal off-road vehicle crash in Pont-Landry, N.B.

Police say officers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred near Veniot Road when the driver of a dirt bike lost control of the bike he was operating.

The 19-year from Saint-Rose, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

