Canada
September 16, 2018 9:58 am

19-year-old Saint-Rose, New Brunswick man dead after off-road vehicle crash

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say a 19-year-old is dead after an off-road vehicle crash.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 19-year-old man is dead after a fatal off-road vehicle crash in Pont-Landry, N.B.

Police say officers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred near Veniot Road when the driver of a dirt bike lost control of the bike he was operating.

The 19-year from Saint-Rose, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

