RCMP arrest convenience store robbery suspect, looking for others in the vehicle

A New Brunswick man is facing a long list of charges after a convenience store was allegedly robbed and the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle.

RCMP in Neguac responded to Annette’s Convenience Store just before 10 p.m. Aug. 30.

It was reported a man had come into the store wearing a mask and demanding money. He fled with some cash.

With tips from the public and assistance from the Miramichi Police Force, RCMP arrested a suspect on Sept. 10.

Malcolm, Nathan Betts, 39, from Brantville, N.B., is charged with robbery, being disguised with intent to commit a criminal offence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering with intent.

He appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Sept. 14.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the other people who may have been travelling in the vehicle that was used in the robbery.

The 2015 KIA Sorento was damaged before the robbery and has since been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.