Severe thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Metro Vancouver

For the second time in as many days, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin is in effect for the region’s northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Batten down the hatches, Metro Vancouver. A second thunderstorm is on its way. @ECCCWeatherBC has issued its 2nd severe thunderstorm warning in as many days. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/1u6sgEtedR — Simon Little (@simonplittle) September 15, 2018

Environment Canada says a line of heavy showers stretching from Coquitlam to Langley has formed and was moving slowly eastward Saturday afternoon.

It said downpours of up to 25 millimetres per hour are possible and thunderstorms with hail are also a possibility.

The agency warned of potential flash flooding along with water pooling on roads.

Radar loop ending at 1310 PDT Sept 15th shows heavy downpours over eastern sections of Metro #Vancouver. Send your weather reports with #BCstorm. pic.twitter.com/MQflZurHYV — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 15, 2018

The alert comes after Maple Ridge and other parts of Metro Vancouver were pounded by a sudden thunderstorm on Friday.

In that case, a storm cell formed over Maple Ridge, where it sat for nearly three hours dumping rain.

The storm caused flooding in a number of areas and transformed some streets into virtual rivers.