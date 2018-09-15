Severe thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Metro Vancouver
For the second time in as many days, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Metro Vancouver.
The bulletin is in effect for the region’s northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.
Environment Canada says a line of heavy showers stretching from Coquitlam to Langley has formed and was moving slowly eastward Saturday afternoon.
It said downpours of up to 25 millimetres per hour are possible and thunderstorms with hail are also a possibility.
The agency warned of potential flash flooding along with water pooling on roads.
The alert comes after Maple Ridge and other parts of Metro Vancouver were pounded by a sudden thunderstorm on Friday.
In that case, a storm cell formed over Maple Ridge, where it sat for nearly three hours dumping rain.
The storm caused flooding in a number of areas and transformed some streets into virtual rivers.
