Over a dozen people sprayed with mace at house party near McMaster University

Over a dozen people were sprayed with mace at a house party near McMaster University after midnight Saturday.

Hamilton Police told Global News that a fight broke out between a group of males at a party on Aylett Street in the Westdale neighbourhood and one of the males sprayed mace.

Paramedics attended the scene and treated between 15 and 20 people who were exposed to the mace, police said.

It is believed that well over 100 people were at the party which was marking McMaster University’s homecoming weekend.

The suspect fled the scene and could not be identified by anyone at the party, police said.

No arrests were made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-1925.

