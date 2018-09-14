Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Officials say a teen has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in east-end Toronto early Friday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Bellamy Road North and Porchester Drive area, near Eglinton Avenue East, just after 6:45 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the teen, who is believed to be 16 years old, was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Update: Units are OS. Male victim located. Vital signs absent.

Officers doing CPR. @TPS43Div #GO1706301^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 14, 2018

Paramedics took the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.