September 14, 2018 7:31 pm
Updated: September 14, 2018 8:21 pm

Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

The victim has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officials say a teen has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in east-end Toronto early Friday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Bellamy Road North and Porchester Drive area, near Eglinton Avenue East, just after 6:45 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the teen, who is believed to be 16 years old, was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.

