Correctional officer taken hostage at Kenora, Ont., jail released

A correctional officer who was taken hostage by inmates at a jail in Kenora, Ont., has been released.

The Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement at about 5:45 p.m. ET that the guard has been taken to hospital for assessment.

“Our thoughts are with the officer and his family during this difficult time,” it stated.

The ministry thanked frontline staff at the maximum security facility, who worked to secure the officer’s release, as well as first responders.

A spokesperson could not immediately say when the officer was taken hostage or provide details of how the incident unfolded. It’s not known how many inmates were involved.

Kenora is located just over 200 km east of Winnipeg.

More to come.