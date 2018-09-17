RCMP arrest Ottawa woman in relation to alleged hoax terrorist threat
The RCMP announced Friday that they have arrested a woman from Ottawa in relation to what the force says is a hoax.
RCMP says that it was forwarded a letter in May from the City of Ottawa that said a potential terrorist attack was going to take place.
In the letter, it was indicated that the targets of the attack were the government buildings at Lebreton Flats and Tunney’s Pasture. RCMP say that an investigation was then conducted in partnership with Ottawa police but no threat was found.
On Sept. 13, RCMP in Ottawa arrested a 41-year-old woman, for allegedly misleading the force by committing the hoax. Global News has confirmed there have been no charges laid but she has been released on a promise to appear with a court date set for Oct. 11.
