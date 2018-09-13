Mounties charge 4 teens after stolen car clocked driving 177 km/h northeast of Edmonton

RCMP have arrested four teens after a car was clocked driving 177 km/h on a highway northeast of Edmonton.

Mounties say the car had been stolen from Edmonton.

Investigators say a search of the car during the arrests Monday found a weapon and drugs.

Taylor Omeasoo, who is 18, is charged with possession of stolen property and other offences.

Three youths aged 13, 15 and 17 also face drug, weapons and dangerous driving charges.

They are to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Sept. 27.