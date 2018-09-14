Water restrictions lifted for Aspen Ridge homes

Water restrictions for several homes in a new Saskatoon neighbourhood have been lifted.

The City of Saskatoon said Friday the “do not use” water advisory on 19 addresses in Aspen Ridge is over.

The advisory was put in place after potential hydrocarbon contamination was discovered in several fire hydrants.

READ MORE: Source of mystery contaminant unknown as Rosewood water advisory lifted

The source of the contamination has yet to be determined, but is confirmed as an asphalt-type product.

“The city commissioned an investigation that led to a thoroughly documented remediation process coupled with many rounds of confirmatory water quality testing,” said Angela Gardiner, the acting general manager of transportation and utilities.

“All testing indicates that the water on Bolstad meets or exceeds all regulatory water quality standards.”

A temporary above-ground water system was put in place while Stantec carried out remediation activities, including camera inspections to assess conditions before and after remediation, high pressure flushing, and scrubbing.

READ MORE: Stantec Consulting recommended to remediate contaminated water lines

“The watermains and connecting infrastructure have been confirmed to be acceptable or better than typical operating conditions, as a result of extensive remediation,” said Chris Mathies, principal and sector leader with environmental services at Stantec.

“We will also continue to monitor the water quality and we’re confident it will continue to meet with water quality standards.”

The affected properties will be transitioned off the temporary system over the next few weeks.