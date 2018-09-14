Charges laid in Cape Breton crash between school bus and abandoned trailer

Charges have been laid against a man who police say abandoned a trailer that was later crashed into by a school bus in January on Cape Breton’s Highway 105.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is a 63-year-old man from Truro, N.S., RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in an email on Thursday.

The driver’s charges are failing to place and maintain flares at front and rear of disabled commercial vehicle, stopping or parking where traffic would be obstructed, and parking a commercial vehicle on a highway for longer than 2 consecutive hours.

When Global News looked into the story in April, it was revealed staff with Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) had spotted the abandoned trailer five hours before the crash but decided not to take action.

“The scene was not determined to impede public safety,” TIR spokesperson Marla MacInnis said in an email in April.

“Staff noted that emergency triangles were appropriately set up approaching the trailer and there was clear visibility of the scene during the early morning hours. There is a second lane on this stretch of road and it was determined motorists had the ability to safely get around the trailer.”

The collision happened near the crest of Kelly’s Mountain on Jan. 12. Eleven students were in the bus at the time.

The driver was pinned by the damage but conscious, as first responders took about three hours to free him with the Jaws of Life. He was later airlifted to hospital.

Students who were inside the bus sustained minor injuries.

The driver seemed to have left only two warning triangles behind the truck after it broke down the previous night, RCMP Const. Eric Latwaitis told The Canadian Press at the time.

He said he has never before seen a truck abandoned on a road in that way: “Never to this extent, right into the middle of the lane.”

Interview requests have been sent to TIR and the RCMP.