January 12, 2018 12:09 pm

N.S. school bus driver seriously injured in Cape Breton highway crash

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating a crash between a school bus that was carrying students and a trailer that had been partially left on the roadway in Cape Breton.

A school bus driver has been seriously injured in a crash on Cape Breton while transporting students on Friday morning.

The collision happened on Highway 105 near Englishtown just after 8 a.m. According to police, the collision happened near the crest of Kelly’s Mountain.

RCMP say the school bus with 11 students on board collided with a semi-trailer that had been left partially in the roadway overnight.

According to police, the students received bumps and bruises.

However, the driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by LifeFlight.

A traffic analyst is on scene investigating the cause of the crash and traffic is closed in both directions on that portion of highway.

