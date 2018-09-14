Children of N.B. man missing since 2007 plead for information about his case

The children of a New Brunswick man who has been missing since 2007 are appealing for the public’s help in solving their father’s disappearance.

Jack Nutter was 65 years old when he was last heard from in July 2007. RCMP say he had limited contact with his family and they reported him missing in April 2009.

“For more than 10 years, our dad has been missing. The passing of time doesn’t help the way we feel in regards to not knowing where our dad is,” reads a statement from his children, Kathy and Jimmy Nutter.

“Despite what some people might have you believe, it doesn’t get any easier as each day passes. The not knowing what happened to him; where was he when he disappeared, who was he with, where is he now? These are all questions we ask every day.”

The statement goes on to say they think of him often and wonder what could have happened to him “as he was a homebody.”

“For him to disappear is completely out of character,” they said.

The family says they believe someone knows what happened to Nutter and they’re hoping the release of new photos will jog people’s memories.

“We’re pleading with anyone who knows anything in regards to dad at the time of his disappearance to come forward. What you think is insignificant could be a piece to the puzzle…so if you saw him at that time, we would be so grateful if you called the police or Crime Stoppers,” they said.

At the time of his disappearance, Nutter had a thin build, weighed about 145 pounds and was about five-feet-seven-inches tall. He had brown eyes and grey hair.

He would be 76 now.

Anyone with information is asked to call 506-851-7281 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

