Measles case confirmed at Skookum Festival, multiple Vancouver locations

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is warning the public to double-check their immunization status after someone with a case of the measles attended Skookum Festival on Saturday.

The health authority says the person also visited a number of other locations around the city over the weekend and early part of the week.

It says anyone who is not immune or is unsure if they are immune, and believes they may have been exposed, should see a doctor for an immunization as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Fraser Health issues warning after suspected case of measles at Maple Ridge Secondary

That advice is important because people at risk must be vaccinated within six days of exposure to avoid contracting the disease, VCH said.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the person with measles was in the following places at the following times:

Saturday, Sept. 8 – Skookum Festival, Stanley Park, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8 – Aquabus from Olympic Village to Hornby Street, approximate trip start was 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8 – Canada Line SkyTrain from Vancouver City Centre to Broadway-City Hall Station, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9 – Outdoor Community Block Party at 1188 Quebec St., 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9 – Main Street bus from Terminal Station to Broadway, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11 – Noodlebox Mount Pleasant (2511 Main St.) – Noon – 6 p.m

Vancouver Coastal Health says this most recent case is not connected to another case in Maple Ridge reported earlier this month.

Measles is a highly infectious disease, and can be spread through the air.

WATCH: BC Ferries passengers warned about possible measles exposure in August

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone who has never had it, or who has not been fully immunized, can potentially contract it.

READ MORE: Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver International Airport

VCH says anyone who was infected over the weekend would manifest symptoms between Sept. 15 and Sept. 29.

Many people in B.C. are already immune to the disease because they have received two doses of the vaccine.

WATCH: How to stay safe in a measles outbreak



However, people born between 1970 and 1994, or born outside of Canada may have only been given one dose of the vaccine, and therefore may be at risk.

Vaccinations are free, and can be done at doctors offices, pharmacists or community health centres.

Infants, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems should not get the vaccine, and should contact VCH public health at 604-675-3900 for information on what to do if they believe they have been exposed.