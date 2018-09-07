Fraser Health issues warning after suspected case of measles at Maple Ridge Secondary

Fraser Health Authority is issuing a warning to students and staff at Maple Ridge Secondary School who may have been exposed to a case of measles on Sept. 4.

The authority recommends all students and staff review their MMR immunization status.

Fraser Health says all staff and students who have not had measles disease or two doses of MMR vaccine in the past should get vaccinated. A free MMR vaccine clinic is being held Friday, Sept. 7, at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students and staff (born on or after Jan. 1, 1970) who have had zero doses of MMR need to receive a dose by Monday, Sept. 10, or Fraser Health says they will not be allowed to return to school until Sept. 26, 2018.

Most people are protected from measles either by immunization, or by having measles infection in the past.

Fraser Health says measles is highly infectious and spreads easily through the air. Symptoms can start between seven to 21 days after exposure and include fever, rash, red eyes, cough, runny nose. Anyone with symptoms should alert Public Health immediately so steps can be taken to prevent infecting others.